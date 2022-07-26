Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in DHA Lahore
Share
LAHORE – A woman remained unharmed as two men tried to kidnap her in broad daylight in the posh area in the provincial capital on Tuesday.
Surveillance cameras captured harrowing moment that occurred in Defense Phase 5 while it also sparked a conversation of safety in a upscale society where many people walk freely.
In the CCTV footage, the woman was being followed as she walked toward the parking area.
As the woman tried to enter her vehicle, a white saloon car, after leaving the office premises, the kidnappers pushed the woman and took over the driver's seat.
Luckily, the woman managed to escape the kidnapping bid but the culprits got away with the vehicle.
Student kidnapped by ex-fiancé in Lahore found ... 10:51 PM | 22 May, 2022
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard on Sunday that a girl student, who was abducted in Lahore's Shahdbag ...
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections related of car theft. However, the sections related to abduction were not included despite the CCTV footage of the incident.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Watch – People fishing on roads after dam on outskirts of Karachi ...09:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Youtuber Zaid Ali suffers head injury in accident, asks for prayers09:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- 'Judicial coup' – PML-N's Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC ruling in ...09:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Punjab CM election case: Supreme Court throws Hamza Shahbaz out, ...08:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in DHA Lahore08:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Titanic actor dies of cancer-related illness07:20 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ushna Shah gets hearts racing in go-karting suit01:30 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Maria Wasti's leaked video of ‘drinking’ goes viral07:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022