Titanic actor dies of cancer-related illness
Share
British actor David Warner, widely praised for his villainous characters, has died at the age of 80.
According to a BBC report, his family confirmed that he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for those in the entertainment industry.
Warner’s family, in a statement to the BBC, said that “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family, and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”
Warner often portrayed negative roles in Bandits (1981), Time After Time (1979), and Tron (1982). In Hollywood, Warner appeared Star Trek, Twin Peaks, and The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse. He was recently seen in Mary Poppins Returns as Admiral Boon.
Warner was also known for playing Spicer Lovejoy in 1997 blockbuster Titanic.
Remastered Titanic to return to cinemas next year 08:32 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
In honour of Titanic's 25th anniversary, the blockbuster has been scheduled for a fresh theatrical release next ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- 32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR06:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the pad goes viral06:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022