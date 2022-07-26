Titanic actor dies of cancer-related illness

British actor David Warner, widely praised for his villainous characters, has died at the age of 80.

According to a BBC report, his family confirmed that he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for those in the entertainment industry.

Warner’s family, in a statement to the BBC, said that “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family, and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner often portrayed negative roles in Bandits (1981), Time After Time (1979), and Tron (1982). In Hollywood, Warner appeared Star Trek, Twin Peaks, and The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse. He was recently seen in Mary Poppins Returns as Admiral Boon.

Warner was also known for playing Spicer Lovejoy in 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

