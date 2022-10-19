'The Legend of Maula Jatt' shatters box office records on opening weekend
06:45 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures and its distributors, Mandviwalla Entertainment in Pakistan and Moviegoers Entertainment overseas, have announced a smash hit opening for "The Legend Of Maula Jatt".

Both in domestic and overseas markets, the film was released worldwide on over 500 screens across 25 countries, making it the highest and widest-ever release for any Pakistani film yet.

The makers also say it’s the biggest release for a Punjabi film too. In its opening weekend, the big-budget film collected Rs509 million. It ranks number one at the UAE Box Office, number six in Canada, number eight in Australia and number nine in the UK. 

The film also grossed £315,000 (Rs77.3 million) in the UK in its first weekend spanning 79 locations. This marks the highest opening weekend collection for any Pakistan-made or Punjabi language film in the UK to date, entering the UK Box Office Top 10 at position nine.

The film stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick as Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jatti , Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Faris Shafi as Mooda.

