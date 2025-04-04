Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

How to get details about prisoners’ sentence, release date through SMS in Punjab?

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched an online system regarding remission and remaining sentences of prisoners detained in jails across the province.

Punjab Home Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, inaugurated the new system, saying the family members of prisoners will be able to know the release date and details about any remission in sentences through a simple message.

A home department spokesperson said the family members of prisoners can now check the release date by sending an SMS with the prisoner’s location and prisoner number to 8070.

Information regarding any remission or pardon in the prisoner’s sentence can also be obtained through the SMS service.

Under prison laws, there are several ways in which a sentence can be reduced or pardoned, such as through government pardons, education, acquiring technical skills, and good behavior.

Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said there will be no difficulty for prisoners or their families in obtaining records, as all data regarding prisoners’ pardons and releases has been made online.

Now, prisoners will not be subjected to additional imprisonment beyond their determined sentence.

He further stated that this initiative will not only protect the fundamental rights of prisoners but will also be a serious effort towards prison reforms.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

