Chapman ruled out of third ODI against Pakistan due to injury

Setback To New Zealand As Chapman Ruled Out Of Second Odi Against Pakistan

AUCKLAND – New Zealand batsman Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final Chemist Warehouse ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval tomorrow with a hamstring injury.

Chapman was ruled out of the second ODI in Hamilton with a minor hamstring tear, and an assessment at training today revealed he has not recovered sufficiently to take his place in the XI for the final match of the home summer, the board said in an official statement.

Tim Seifert, who was called in to replace Chapman in Hamilton, will stay with the squad for the third ODI tomorrow.

Earlier this week, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand scored 292 for eight in their 50 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 99 from wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay. Hay’s innings included seven fours and as many sixes as he added 77 runs for the sixth wicket with Muhammad Abbas (41, 66b, 3x4s) after the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother at 132 for five in 26.3 overs.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Sufyan Muqeem was the most successful and economical bowler, taking two wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jnr, playing his first match on the tour, bagged two wickets for 78 runs in 10 overs.

In turn, the touring side were dismissed for 208 in 41.2 overs, with Faheem Ashraf (73, 80b, 6x4s, 3x6s) top-scoring for the team. Right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf (3, 9b) had to return to the pavilion after being struck by a rising delivery from Will O’Rourke. His concussion replacement, Naseem Shah, scored his maiden ODI half-century (51, 44b, 4x4s, 4x6s), which included a 60-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Faheem.

For New Zealand, Ben Sears bagged five wickets for 59.

