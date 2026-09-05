Psl 12 Proposed For January Next Year Amid Foreign Player Availability Concerns

LAHORE – A proposal has emerged to hold the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in January next year.

According to a cricket website, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL franchise owners are currently in discussions over the possibility of staging the league in January.

The report said various proposals, including the league’s schedule, were discussed during a meeting of the PSL Governing Council held in London on September 1. The availability of foreign players was identified as a major challenge if the PSL is held in January.

Concerns were also raised over the possibility of holding matches in Punjab during January and February due to cold weather and fog.

Meanwhile, a proposal to organise an additional tournament in the middle of the year is also under consideration. The tournament is expected to generate additional revenue for franchises and broadcasters.