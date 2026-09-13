Mahira Khan’s Surprise Pregnancy announcement sends Fans into Frenzy

Mahira Khan has stunned fans with a major personal announcement, revealing that she is expecting her second child at the age of 41.

Humsafar actress chose a simple but emotional Instagram post to break the news, sharing a photograph that prominently showed her baby bump. Mahira captioned the picture with a heartfelt message: “We make plans… and then there is Allah’s plan,” accompanied by a white heart.

The announcement quickly turned into a celebration across social media, with fans and fellow celebrities sending congratulations and prayers to the actress and her family.

The baby will be Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Karim’s first child together. The couple married in October 2023 in an intimate ceremony, making the pregnancy announcement another major milestone in their relationship.

For Mahira, however, this will be her second child.

The actress is already mother to 17-year-old son Azlan, whom she shares with her former husband, producer Ali Askari. Azlan was born during Mahira’s first marriage and was also present during his mother’s wedding to Salim Karim.

The pregnancy revelation comes as Mahira makes headlines internationally following her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026.

Her TIFF appearance marked a significant international moment for the Pakistani star, with photographs from the festival showing her baby bump.

The actress’s announcement has now added another major talking point to her high-profile TIFF appearance, with fans turning their attention from the red carpet to the exciting news about her growing family.

Mahira’s latest announcement is particularly notable because pregnancy rumours surrounding the actress had surfaced previously.

In February 2024, speculation circulated that she was expecting a child with Salim Karim, but Mahira rejected those reports at the time, saying she was not pregnant.