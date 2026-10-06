39 arrested as NCCIA busts fake loan app blackmail network in Lahore

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested 39 suspects during a crackdown on an alleged illegal call centre operating a network of fake loan apps in Lahore.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the network was allegedly being operated under the name of Talk Master (Pvt) Ltd in a private housing society in Lahore.

The suspects allegedly used several loan applications, including Aghar, Gro Fund, James Fund, Cash Air, Credy Check and Credit Support, to target and blackmail citizens who obtained loans through the apps.

The agency said the suspects allegedly gained access to victims’ phone galleries and contact lists before using artificial intelligence to create fake obscene images and allegedly threatening victims with them.

During the operation, 39 suspects, including 38 men and one woman, were arrested. The authorities also recovered 40 laptops and 41 mobile phones from the suspects and took the digital evidence into custody in accordance with legal procedures.

The NCCIA said a case has been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigation is underway.

NCCIA Director General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said protecting Pakistan’s digital and financial reputation was the agency’s top priority. He added that a zero-tolerance policy would be pursued against elements involved in blackmailing innocent citizens.