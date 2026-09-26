Up to Rs2m fine for damaging Islamabad Safe City Cameras as new law approved

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting Islamabad’s Safe City cameras and surveillance infrastructure, with penalties of up to Rs2 million for damaging individual cameras or other surveillance facilities.

According to a statement issued by the President’s House, the ordinance was approved on the advice of the prime minister.

Under the new law, anyone who damages Safe City cameras or other surveillance infrastructure, or encourages or incites such damage, may face a financial penalty. The fine for damaging a camera or surveillance infrastructure can be as high as Rs2 million per camera or facility.

The ordinance also makes organisers potentially responsible for damage to the Safe City system during rallies, processions, sit-ins, protests, strikes or other gatherings.

The amount of the fine or compensation for damage will be determined by an authorised officer after providing the concerned person an opportunity to be heard.

The person affected by the decision will have the right to appeal before the District and Sessions Judge Islamabad within 30 days.

If the imposed fine or compensation is not paid, the amount may be recovered in the same manner as outstanding land revenue.

According to the statement, money collected through fines and compensation will be used for the repair and replacement of Safe City cameras and other surveillance infrastructure.

The President’s House said the primary objective of the ordinance is to protect Islamabad’s Safe City surveillance system from damage and ensure compensation where damage occurs.