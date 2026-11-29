DOHA – Pakistan Shaheens take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, today on Sunday.

Both sides stormed into the title clash without suffering a defeat, setting up showdown between two teams that have shown consistency and match-winning ability throughout the competition.

The final is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time in Doha, 3:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time. 50-over contest promises an intense battle, with Pakistan eyeing a record-extending fourth championship while Sri Lanka aim to add another trophy to their collection.

Pakistan Shaheens enjoyed impressive run, winning all three of their Group B fixtures before producing another commanding performance in the semi-final. Their campaign began with a convincing 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates, followed by a 48-run triumph against arch-rivals India A. They completed the group stage with a dominant 96-run win over Nepal, underlining their credentials as serious title contenders.

Shaheens maintained their momentum in the knockout stage, defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the semi-final. Chasing a target of 233, Pakistan reached the required total in just 45.2 overs to book their place in the final. With four successive victories behind them, Pakistan will enter the championship match full of confidence.

Sri Lanka A have been equally impressive, emerging as the dominant force in Group A with three wins from three matches. They opened their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan A before overcoming Hong Kong by 24 runs. Their third group-stage success came against Bangladesh A, whom they defeated by seven wickets. However, it was their semi-final performance against India A that truly captured attention.

Facing a formidable target of 318 runs, Sri Lanka produced a remarkable batting display, reaching 317 in just 41.3 overs with only two wickets lost to secure an eight-wicket victory. Sineth Jayawardena was among the standout performers, producing a century in a statement performance that highlighted Sri Lanka’s formidable batting depth.

While both teams have enjoyed successful campaigns, their tournament history adds another fascinating dimension to Sunday’s contest. Sri Lanka claimed the inaugural head-to-head final mentioned in the tournament record in 2017, defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Pakistan responded with a 90-run victory in the 2019 group stage and later defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the 2023 semi-final.

The rivalry continued in the shorter format, with Sri Lanka recording a seven-wicket victory in the 2024 T20 semi-final. Pakistan, however, struck back in 2025, edging Sri Lanka by five runs in another T20 semi-final. These encounters give Pakistan the overall historical edge, although Sri Lanka will be determined to change the narrative in Doha.

Pakistan have established themselves as the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having secured three championships in 2019, 2023 and 2025. Sri Lanka have won the title twice, in 2017 and 2018, while India lifted the trophy in 2013. Afghanistan also joined the list of champions with their 2024 triumph.

Pakistan’s latest championship success came in dramatic fashion in 2025, when they defeated Bangladesh A in a Super Over after the final could not be decided in regular play. A victory on Sunday would take Pakistan to four titles and further strengthen their position at the top of the tournament’s honours list.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza/Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim are among the players expected to play important roles, while Mohammad Hasnain’s presence adds further strength to Pakistan’s bowling options.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, will be led by Pavan Rathnayake and arrive with considerable confidence following their explosive semi-final display.

Sri Lanka A squad

Pavan Rathnayake (captain), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (wicketkeeper), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Ravindu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamika Heenatigala, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

Croospulle and Jayawardena will be among the key batting figures for Sri Lanka, while the team will look to carry the confidence and momentum generated by their emphatic win over India A.

Sunday’s showdown represents more than just another championship fixture. For Pakistan, it is an opportunity to extend their dominance and become four-time winners. For Sri Lanka, it is a chance to reclaim the spotlight and close the gap on their rivals.

The tournament, which began in 2013, is staging its eighth edition, and the final brings together two sides that have arguably produced the most convincing performances on their way to the title match. With Pakistan’s all-round strength set against Sri Lanka’s aggressive batting approach, the contest could turn into a fascinating tactical battle.

Four wins, two unbeaten campaigns and one trophy: Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A now stand one match away from glory. Doha is ready for a final that could add another memorable chapter to their rivalry.