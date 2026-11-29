SECREMENTO – Instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing a cleaner iPhone interface that replaces traditional tab names with icons, potentially giving users more screen space and bringing the app closer to Threads’ minimalist design.

Meta owned platform experiments with redesigned navigation bar that removes text labels from its five main sections. The proposed update replaces familiar names beneath the bottom navigation icons with an icon-only layout, marking another step towards a more streamlined user experience.

The redesigned interface appeared in iOS beta version 26.46.10.71. However, access remains limited to selected beta testers, suggesting that the feature is still undergoing evaluation.

Under experimental layout, all five sections, Updates, Calls, Contacts, Chats and You, will be shown exclusively by their respective icons, with their written labels disappearing from the bottom of the screen.

The change may change how users use the app. By cutting text beneath the icons, WhatsApp aims to create a less cluttered navigation bar and potentially free up additional screen space for conversations and other content. Interestingly, the proposed interface bears strong visual resemblance to the navigation design used by Meta-owned Threads on iPhones, where icons take centre stage without accompanying text labels.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has been working towards a more modern iOS experience. The platform previously redesigned its bottom navigation bar with Apple’s Liquid Glass-inspired visual treatment, aligning the interface more closely with the design language introduced in iOS 26. At that time, however, the traditional text labels remained in place.

WhatsApp may now be considering a more substantial simplification of its navigation system rather than limiting its changes to visual styling. For now, the icon-only interface remains an experimental feature, and there is no confirmed timeline for its public release. If testing proves successful, the redesigned navigation bar could eventually reach the wider iPhone user base through a future app update.