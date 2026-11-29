KARACHI – Well-known Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has sent an affectionate message to Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan on social media on the occasion of his 45th birthday.

Wishes Pour In

Fawad Khan is celebrating his 45th birthday today, November 29, with good wishes pouring in from fans and fellow artists around the world.

To mark the occasion, Kapoor shared memorable moments with Khan from their popular film Khoobsurat in a story on her official Instagram account. She wished him a happy birthday and extended her best wishes to him.

Bollywood Debut Opposite Sonam

Khan entered the Indian film industry by playing the male lead opposite Kapoor in the Bollywood film Khoobsurat, released in 2014.

Their impressive performances as Vikram and Mili, along with their on-screen chemistry, were widely loved by audiences.

Enduring Friendship

Kapoor and Khan have shared a close friendship since the film. Kapoor has also praised his acting and personality on various occasions in the past.

Fans Hope for a Reunion

Her Instagram story is being warmly received by fans on both sides of the border, with social media users also expressing their wish to see the two stars together on screen again.