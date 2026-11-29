ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the time has come to convert the country’s diplomatic and military successes into economic gains, adding that the government has taken difficult decisions, introduced economic reforms and pulled the economy out of instability.

Addressing the National Security Workshop, the prime minister described the country’s rapidly growing population as a ticking time bomb. He said a meeting of the Apex Committee would be called soon to take tough decisions on the issue, otherwise the nation would remain hungry.

He said the government had formed a task force on population control under the supervision of Dr Shabana, which includes the health minister. “I am chairing it myself, and it is an apex body,” he said.

The premier said that, like the tough decisions taken for economic reforms, strict decisions would also be made at the upcoming Apex Committee meeting to control population growth.

Governor’s Rule Imposed Out of Compulsion, Illegal Gold Mining Completely Halted

The prime minister said illegal gold mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been completely stopped. He said the government’s mission was to export valuable products after mining, manufacturing and processing, and that it had prepared a formal plan for future value addition in minerals.

He said mining companies would be bound under their agreements to set up smelters within a stipulated period, and the mineral value-addition policy would be fully implemented. He added that the federal government provided Rs28 billion in subsidies during the first few weeks of the crisis.

He said Rs50 billion had already been spent on fuel subsidies. Targets could only be achieved through teamwork and partnership, he said, while national dialogue and harmony would further strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the provinces.

Pakistan’s Role in Iran-US Talks an Extraordinary Success

Earlier, addressing the workshop participants, the prime minister said bringing Iran and the United States to the negotiating table in Islamabad after 47 years was an extraordinary diplomatic success for Pakistan. He said the country was continuing its sincere and serious efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had made tireless efforts for regional peace and for holding the talks between Iran and the US. According to him, the negotiation process led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

FBR Reforms Curb Tax Evasion

PM Shehbaz said large-scale evasion had been taking place in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), particularly in indirect taxes such as sales tax. However, long-pending reforms had been pushed forward over the past two and a half years.

He said a record Rs900 billion was recovered in fiscal year 2025-26 by curbing tax evasion and corruption through these reforms. Calling it a major achievement, he said extremely corrupt elements had been removed from the FBR for the first time.

He said Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth was estimated at 3.5 per cent this year, but the country must raise it to at least 6pc as soon as possible. He said foreign exchange reserves were perhaps at the highest level in the country’s history, but Pakistan must embrace continuous hard work, integrity and honesty to move forward with respect and dignity.

The prime minister said exports rose by 8pc in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but further growth was needed. He said IT exports had reached $4.6 billion, compared with around $1.5 billion three years ago.

Agriculture and Jobs for Youth

Describing agriculture as the backbone of the economy, the prime minister said the sector had not received the treatment it deserved over the past 80 years. It now needed to be modernised, he said, adding that the livestock sector also held enormous potential for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had been blessed with countless resources, including talented people, hardworking farmers, fertile land, mountains and water, but progress required hard work.

Referring to young people, he said they were both a challenge and a great opportunity for Pakistan. They must be provided with modern technology, technology-based education and productive employment, and a large number of jobs would have to be created for them in the coming years.

Youth Must Be Equipped with Skills

The prime minister said young people must be equipped with skills and all resources placed at their disposal. IT, artificial intelligence (AI), and vocational and skills training were extremely important for them, he said, adding that the federal government was working with the provinces on their education and training.

He said around 60pc of Pakistan’s population consisted of young people, and the country could not stand on its own feet without empowering them. Equipping the younger generation with education and modern knowledge could prove an even more valuable asset than the mineral wealth in the mountains.

Concluding his address, the prime minister conveyed through Allama Iqbal’s verses that progress comes from new ideas and modern thinking, and that hard work, integrity and honesty are fundamental to it.