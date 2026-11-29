LAHORE – Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced that he will launch a movement named “Karwan-i-Bedari” (Caravan of Awakening).

Announcing the initiative, he said the movement would be formally launched at the beginning of the new year.

Not a New Political Party

The PML-N leader made it clear that this was a movement and that he had not formed a new political party. He said the PML-N leadership had been informed about the initiative.

According to him, the movement will not be registered with the Election Commission.

Open to People of All Political Affiliations

Mr Rafique said there would be no restriction on the political affiliations of those joining the caravan. The movement, he said, would call right what is right and would not side with wrong.

Focus on Constitution and Rule of Law

He added that the movement did not seek the supremacy of individuals or factions. “We want only the rule of the Constitution and the law,” he said.