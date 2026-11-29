KOHLU – Eleven labourers were killed after being abducted in Balochistan’s Kohlu area.

The major incident of bloodshed took place in the Hosri area of Jandran tehsil, where the labourers were brutally killed after their abduction.

Two Victims Identified

According to police, all the victims worked at the Chamalang coal mines. Two of them have been identified, while efforts are under way to identify the others.

Bodies Moved to Hospital

Kohlu Superintendent of Police (SP) Tayyab Iqbal said a heavy police contingent reached the scene as soon as the incident was reported, and arrangements were made to shift the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Search for Suspects

The SP said police had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Evidence was being collected and efforts were under way to trace the suspects.