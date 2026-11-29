ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the success and public reception of the fuel subsidy scheme, under which total token usage has crossed the 100 million mark.

According to report, the number of users has exceeded 18.4 million, while Rs52 billion has been disbursed under the scheme.

150,000 New Registrations a Day

The prime minister said the average daily registration of 150,000 new users under the targeted scheme reflected public confidence and the success of government measures.

He said all relevant federal ministries and institutions were working together to provide relief to the people and deliver resources to deserving citizens in a transparent and effective manner.

Shielding Public From Rising Oil Prices

The Prime Minister’s fuel subsidy was introduced to avoid passing on to the public the burden of oil prices rising amid the situation in the Middle East. The targeted subsidy has been provided since the scheme’s launch in September.

The premier said coordinated efforts by the ministries of information technology, finance, petroleum, and information and broadcasting, along with other relevant institutions, had made its effective implementation possible. He said the joint initiative reflected the government’s commitment to protecting people from the effects of inflation.

Relief for Low-Income Families

The scheme provides subsidies to owners of motorcycles, Qingqi rickshaws and small vehicles of up to 800cc, offering direct relief to the common man, the working class and families with limited incomes.

Directives on Transparency

Mr Sharif said public welfare and easing economic hardship were among the government’s top priorities, and that all available resources were being used to provide relief.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency, effective monitoring and public convenience during implementation. He also ordered that further facilities be provided to beneficiaries so that the maximum number of deserving people could benefit from the scheme.