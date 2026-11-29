LAHROE – Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been shifted to the Institute of Cardiology after falling ill, according to the Multan district administration.

Detention Claim

Earlier, JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said the Punjab government had once again placed the Maulana under detention, adding that the JUI chief had been taken into custody near Rahim Yar Khan.

Lahore police had ended his house arrest a day earlier and allowed him to travel. However, he was placed under house arrest at his residence in Multan today.

Was Travelling to Sindh

According to the spokesperson, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had left for Sindh by road as scheduled. He was due to attend a conference in Larkana tomorrow in memory of Khalid Soomro.

Other Leaders Held

The statement said JUI Punjab General Secretary Hafiz Naseer Ahrar was accompanying him. JUI Sindh General Secretary Rashid Soomro was also arrested in Rahim Yar Khan, while Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and the party’s Punjab chief, Maulana Amjad Khan, are also in Punjab police custody.