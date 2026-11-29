LAHORE – The M-4 Motorway has been closed to all traffic from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian due to dense fog in its central region.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, all other sections of the M-4 remain open to traffic in both directions. The spokesperson said motorways were closed during such conditions to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Travel Advisory

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during fog and prefer travelling in daylight. The period between 10am and 6pm is considered relatively safe.

Safety Measures for Drivers

The Motorway Police urged drivers to keep their speed low, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and observe lane discipline.

Authorities also advised motorists to avoid unnecessary overtaking and sudden braking, and to ensure that their vehicles’ fog lights, headlights, tail lights and wipers are in proper working order.