Salik Hussain’s Elite Force Security withdrawn amid rift with Punjab CM

LAHORE – Punjab Police has withdrawn additional Elite Force personnel deployed for security of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The move comes amid increasingly verbal spat over alleged corruption in Punjab, questionable development spending and governance failures, with Salik Hussain refusing to retract his criticism despite receiving a legal notice from the chief minister.

Federal Minister confirmed that Punjab Police had recalled the Elite Force personnel who had been protecting him since last year. The additional security arrangement was introduced following concerns about his safety. However, the personnel have now been directed to return to their parent force.

Officials explained that federal ministers would continue to get necessary protection during their presence in Punjab, but provincial Elite Force personnel would not be assigned to accompany them beyond the province’s territorial jurisdiction. The explanation comes as Salik Hussain’s differences with Maryam Nawaz have become increasingly public.

Lately, PML-Q leader questions why his remarks about corruption in Punjab provoked such strong reaction. He challenged the narrative surrounding his previous statements, pointing to reports of arrests and investigations involving alleged financial irregularities in Punjab.

Salik also questioned how many people had been arrested since his earlier interview aired and referred to recurring reports of alleged multibillion-rupee corruption scandals. He argued that he had merely highlighted issues already being discussed publicly rather than making extraordinary claims.

The dispute intensified after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz initiated legal action by serving a notice on Chaudhry Salik Hussain over his statements. Rather than offering an apology or withdrawing his allegations, the federal minister dismissed the notice as “childish” and made clear that he would defend his position.

Confirming that he had received the legal document the previous day, Salik Hussain said his legal representatives were preparing a detailed response. He mentioned that the reply would address the objections raised in the notice and would be submitted through the appropriate legal procedure.