More relief for Pakistanis as Petrol Price drops to Rs338, Diesel at Rs371

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis gets another relief at the fuel pumps as petrol prices have dropped by Rs60.30 per litre over the past 30 days, with the government announcing another Rs8 reduction, bringing the price down to Rs338 per litre from November 11, 2026.

High-speed diesel (HSD) has also become cheaper, falling by Rs7 to Rs371 per litre, providing welcome relief to transporters, businesses and millions of consumers struggling with fuel expenses. With the new rates taking effect on November 11, petrol has become Rs60.30 cheaper, while diesel has dropped by Rs25.24 per litre.

The latest announcement follows November 7’s price revision, which brought petrol to Rs346 and diesel to Rs378 per litre. That revision had already lowered petrol by Rs6.59 and diesel by Rs4.25 per litre. Combined with the November 11 adjustment, petrol has dropped Rs14.59 and diesel Rs11.25 in the two latest revisions.

The domestic relief comes as international oil markets experience a major sell-off. On Tuesday, Brent crude fell 2.1% to $90.64 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined 1.7% to $85.41.

Cheaper fuel could reduce commuting expenses, freight charges and agricultural transportation costs. However, lower pump prices will not automatically translate into reduced bus fares or grocery bills unless businesses pass the savings to consumers.