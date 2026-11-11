Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – November 11, 2026 – Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Gold Rates

LAHORE – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs430,836 on Wednesday, November 11, amid losses in the global market.

After witnessing considerable fluctuations in recent weeks, the precious metal witnessed upward trend, breaking a brief pause in an otherwise unpredictable market. According to the latest bullion market figures, 24-karat gold stood at Rs430,836 per tola, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs369,372.

Gold/Silver Latest Price 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs430,836 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs369,372 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs338,603 Silver (1 Tola) Rs5,723 International Gold (1 Ounce) $4,083

The lower rates came just a day after gold witnessed gains, moving up on Monday.

The international bullion market also remained relatively bullish, with gold prices holding firm at $4,083 per ounce. Global gold trends continue to play a major role in determining prices in Pakistan, where movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can directly affect domestic bullion rates.

While gold maintained its position, silver recorded a slight increase in the domestic market. The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs5,723 per tola.

The latest Lahore quotations showed that local rates varied across categories, with Piece gold carrying higher prices than Pathoor gold.

With gold closing the week at Rs429,136 per tola following Friday’s steep decline, market attention is expected to shift toward international price movements and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.