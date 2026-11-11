Impeachment resolution again Trump’s War Secretary Hegseth rejected

WASHINGTON – A resolution seeking the impeachment of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further consideration, despite failing to secure sufficient support for immediate impeachment proceedings.

The US House of Representatives approved sending the resolution to the committee by 211 votes to 204. However, the move does not guarantee further action, as Republicans hold a majority in the committee, making the resolution’s progress uncertain.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a member of President Donald Trump’s own party. It outlines eight allegations against Hegseth.

Massie and Democratic lawmakers opposed referring the resolution to the committee, but the House ultimately approved the move.

President Trump dismissed the impeachment effort as a failed campaign by Democrats. He claimed that all Republican lawmakers, except Massie, had voted in support of Hegseth.

Trump had also pledged to stand by his Defence Secretary even if impeachment proceedings moved forward.

Hegseth, meanwhile, described the impeachment resolution as a political spectacle, insisting that the effort would have no impact on him.

He further argued that the move amounted to a conspiracy against US military personnel and maintained that the military operation in question was lawful.

Hegseth also pointed out that no US Secretary of Defence had been removed from office during an ongoing military operation in American history.