Driving licence fee structure for motorcycles, rickshaws and cars: November 2026

ISLAMABAD – A valid driving licence is mandatory for anyone operating a motorcycle, car or any other vehicle in Pakistan, as driving without one can result in legal consequences.

Citizens are issued licences after they clear the test and pay certain fee.

The fee structure for regular driving licences has outlined the charges applicable for a one-year period for motorcycles, rickshaws and cars or jeeps.

Car, Motorcycle Driving Licence Fee

Applicants seeking a motorcycle licence will have to pay Rs50 as a test fee, while the total fee is Rs450. The fee after passing the test, excluding the test charges, is Rs400, with an additional courier fee of Rs480.

For rickshaw licences, the test fee is Rs100, while the total charges amount to Rs930. The fee after passing the test is Rs880, excluding the test fee, along with a courier charge of Rs480.

Meanwhile, applicants applying for a car or jeep licence will be charged Rs150 as a test fee. The total fee is Rs1,830, while the amount payable after passing the test, excluding the test fee, is Rs1,350. The courier fee is Rs480.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Traffic Police are continuing free scooty riding training for female students under a programme launched on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to promote women’s mobility and independence.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, a total of 716 female students have received training at five scooty driving schools across the city over the past month.

Students can receive free training at centres located in Liberty, Greater Iqbal Park, LOS, Aabshar and Manawan, according to their convenience.

The CTO has also directed officials to organise special free scooty training sessions at educational institutions to provide more opportunities for female students.

Professional instructors are supervising the training sessions, which include practical riding lessons as well as guidance on road safety and traffic regulations.