How to get Rs10,000 financial assistance in 15 days from Punjab government?

LAHORE – Punjab government offers needy citizens financial assistance under the Maryam Ko Batain initiative.

Citizens seeking financial assistance can apply for Rs10,000 through the programme’s mobile application, official web portal or dedicated helpline.

Under the announced payment procedure, applicants whose requests are approved will receive a confirmation message and PIN code from JazzCash on their registered mobile numbers.

Eligible beneficiaries will then be required to visit their nearest JazzCash centre to complete the verification process and collect the financial assistance.

Applicants have been advised to receive the payment within 15 days after obtaining the confirmation message and PIN code.

How to Apply for Rs10,000 Financial Assistance

Citizens can submit their applications through the following channels:

Helpline: Call 1000 to seek assistance and submit an application.

Mobile application: Apply through the Maryam Ko Batain mobile app.

Official web portal: Submit an application through the programme’s government web portal.

How to Receive the Payment

Once an application is approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation SMS and PIN code from JazzCash on their registered mobile number.

Beneficiaries must visit a nearby JazzCash centre, complete the required verification and collect Rs10,000 within 15 days.