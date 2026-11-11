Karachi rain update – Check latest forecast for this week

KARACHI – Several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, are likely to receive light rainfall on Friday as a fresh spell of westerly winds affects parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said a westerly weather system was currently influencing the western and upper regions of Pakistan, with its effects expected to extend to parts of Sindh.

Under the prevailing weather conditions, light rain is expected at isolated locations in Karachi, Thatta, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and Naushahro Feroze on Friday.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh are likely to experience dry and cool weather over the coming days.

The weather department also forecast the possibility of light fog in the morning across the province’s plain areas. Karachi may experience similar foggy conditions on Thursday.

According to the forecast, daytime temperatures in Karachi are expected to reach a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The expected rainfall may bring temporary changes to weather conditions in the coastal city and other identified districts, while predominantly dry and cool conditions are likely to persist across much of the province.