Ex-Venezuelan President Maduro seeks Spiritual Comfort in Quran, Bible while facing Life Imprisonment in US

NEW YORK – A powerful figure in Latin American politics, former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now spending much of his time behind bars reading Holy Quran, studying the Bible and exploring spiritual teachings as he awaits trial on serious criminal charges in the US.

The 63-year-old former leader, who was captured during American military operation, is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where his daily routine has taken an unexpected religious turn.

A report by NY Times said Maduro is seeking comfort in religious books, philosophical discussions and meetings with spiritual advisers, offering a remarkable glimpse into the life of a former president adjusting to imprisonment.

With his future hanging in the balance, Maduro reportedly developed a growing interest in religious and philosophical literature. His reading reportedly includes the Holy Quran, the Bible and other works exploring religion, spirituality and human existence.

The former Venezuelan leader has also been meeting prison chaplains, including a Catholic priest and a Jewish rabbi, as he explores different religious traditions. People familiar with his detention describe the activities as part of a broader period of spiritual reflection. However, it remains unclear whether Maduro is considering a change in religious affiliation or simply using spiritual study to cope with the challenges of imprisonment.

Maduro’s journey from Venezuela’s presidential palace to an American prison began on January 3, 2026, when US forces launched a military operation in Caracas. The mission, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple were subsequently transported to New York, where they were placed in federal custody to face criminal proceedings.

The operation brought an abrupt end to Maduro’s presidency and triggered a dramatic political transition in Venezuela. Since then, the former president has remained inside a detention facility known for housing high-profile defendants and facing criticism over its conditions.

Maduro’s reported meetings with a Jewish rabbi have also revived interest in his past claims about his family’s religious background. In 2013, he publicly spoke about his alleged Sephardic Jewish ancestry, claiming that some of his forefathers had migrated to Venezuela from the Dutch Antilles, particularly Curaçao.

According to Maduro, his ancestors eventually converted to Catholicism. The surname Maduro is found among some Sephardic Jewish families, although that association does not independently confirm his ancestral claims. Individuals familiar with his personal life have reportedly indicated that he showed limited involvement in Jewish religious practices before his arrest.

His recent conversations with a rabbi therefore represent an interesting development, although there is no confirmed indication that he intends to embrace Judaism.

Maduro’s interest in religion is not entirely new. During his presidency, he regularly identified himself as a practicing Catholic while also reaching out to evangelical Christian communities for political support. He maintained close ties with a Catholic priest associated with socialist teachings, reflecting the intersection of religion and politics throughout his public life.

Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and Venezuelan political leader Delcy Rodríguez have been associated with the teachings of Indian spiritual figure Sathya Sai Baba. A picture reportedly shows them meeting the spiritual leader in 2005, while Maduro has previously expressed admiration for his philosophy.

Life inside Brooklyn’s federal detention facility has reportedly taken a physical toll on the former Venezuelan president. People familiar with his detention say Maduro has lost weight and expressed dissatisfaction with the food served at the prison. He is being held in a section associated with prominent detainees at a facility that has previously housed figures including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sam Bankman-Fried and Luigi Mangione.

Metropolitan Detention Center has repeatedly faced criticism over allegations of violence, staffing shortages, poor sanitation and difficult living conditions. For Maduro, the experience marks a dramatic departure from the privileges and authority associated with his years as Venezuela’s president.

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged about the health of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who is also being held in connection with the federal criminal proceedings. Flores, has reportedly lost over 10 kgs during her detention and experienced dental complications resulting in the loss of two teeth. Reports have also raised concerns about a possible heart-related episode and alleged exposure to pepper spray.

Maduro and Flores face serious allegations involving cocaine trafficking, narco-terrorism, weapons-related offenses and other alleged criminal activities.

While Maduro remains imprisoned in New York, Venezuela has undergone a major political transition. Former vice president Delcy Rodríguez has assumed leadership of the country, opening a new chapter in Venezuela’s relations with Washington.