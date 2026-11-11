Toxic Smog forces Cricket Out of Lahore as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test Relocated to Pindi

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Punjab capital Lahore’s worsening smog crisis dealt blow to international cricket in Pakistan, forcing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Gaddafi Stadium to Rawalpindi as air pollution was recorded at hazardous level.

The City of Gardens is facing dangerously high pollution levels, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 450 and readings touching 500 in some areas, making outdoor activities challenging.

The second and final Test of the two-match series was initially scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from November 17 to 21, 2026. However, PCB has now confirmed that the match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following concerns over Lahore’s deteriorating environmental conditions.

PCB spokesperson clarified that the board has made no changes to the playing dates, meaning the five-day Test will proceed according to its original schedule. Only the venue has been changed, with Rawalpindi replacing Lahore as the host city.

The announcement comes while Pakistan and Sri Lanka are already competing in the opening Test of the series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The latest development means Rawalpindi will now host both matches of the Test series, denying Lahore’s cricket fans the opportunity to watch the international contest at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore AQI near 500

The venue change follows another alarming day for Lahore, which remained at the top of the world’s most polluted cities rankings amid thick smog and worsening atmospheric conditions.

The city’s average AQI stood at 450, a level considered hazardous to human health. Official air quality readings revealed even more disturbing conditions across several major roads and residential neighborhoods. Multan Road, Safari Park and GT Road recorded AQI readings of 500, while Kahna emerged as another pollution hotspot with an AQI of 490.

Gulberg reported a reading of 475, followed by Egerton Road at 432. Air pollution also remained dangerously high in Shahdara and DHA Phase 6, where AQI levels reached 392. Meanwhile, Barki Road recorded 390, Punjab University 373 and Wagah 256.

Met Office predicted no rainfall in Lahore over the next 24 hours. Rainfall can temporarily help reduce airborne pollution, but with dry conditions expected to continue, residents may face another difficult day of smog. The department forecasts a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius in the city.