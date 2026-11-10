Pakistan-Sri Lanka Second Test likely to Shift from Lahore to Rawalpindi amid Smog Crisis

LAHORE – A thick blanket of smog hanging over Lahore cast uncertainty over second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considering a last-minute venue change that could see Rawalpindi host both matches of the series.

With air pollution worsening across the provincial capital, concerns are mounting over whether Lahore can provide suitable playing conditions for international fixture scheduled to start on November 17 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB officials are concerned about Lahore’s AQI, prompting internal discussions about moving the second Test to Rawalpindi, where environmental conditions are currently more favourable. Although no official decision has been announced, the possibility of relocating the match has emerged as a potential contingency plan if smog conditions in Lahore continue to worsen.

The proposed venue change comes amid a noticeable deterioration in Lahore’s atmosphere over recent days, with rising smog levels creating uncertainty over the city’s ability to host the upcoming international cricket encounter.

Sources suggest that PCB authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing alternative arrangements to ensure the Test match can proceed without major disruption. However, discussions remain at an early stage, and the board has yet to formally approve any relocation.

If proposal gets green light, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host second Test. Unlike Lahore, where smog has intensified in recent days, Rawalpindi is experiencing comparatively lower levels of air pollution, making it a potentially more suitable location for the second encounter.

The ongoing first Test also means that the stadium is already prepared for international cricket, potentially making a venue switch more manageable for the PCB. Under the existing schedule, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the second Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on November 17.

For Lahore’s cricket enthusiasts, a possible relocation would mean missing the opportunity to witness the international Test at their home ground. For now, Gaddafi Stadium remains the officially scheduled venue, while Rawalpindi is being considered as an alternative.