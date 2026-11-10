TECNO Double 11 Is Live: Free Smartwatch and 365-Day Screen Protection with CAMON 50 Series

Every November, the same question comes up: is it the right time to upgrade? This year, TECNO is trying to make the answer easier. Its 11.11 Mega Sale, “Buy Now, Get More” campaign, which began on 7 November and runs until 21 November, comes with a free smartwatch and 365 days screen protection insurance with CAMON 50 Series.

Buy Now, Get More in One Purchase

Think about what that adds up to. You get a phone, a smartwatch for your wrist and a full year of cover for the screen, all from a single purchase. There’s no separate accessory shopping and no extra spend on screen protection later. For anyone who has ever winced at a cracked display, the insurance alone is worth a second look.

A Screen Worth Protecting

And the display is worth protecting. The CAMON 50 Series carries a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen, the kind of panel that makes everyday phone use feel noticeably smoother. Scroll through your feed, jump into a game or settle in for a late-night series, and the high refresh rate keeps motion fluid while the sharp 1.5K resolution keeps colours and detail crisp. It’s a screen you notice every time you pick up the phone, which is exactly why a year of screen protection feels like a natural fit.

Pick Your Model, Keep the Extras

The smartwatch rounds out the deal. It’s a useful everyday extra on your wrist, and it costs nothing on top of the phone. Better still, the free smartwatch and 365 days screen protection insurance come with every phone in the CAMON 50 Series, so you get more without giving up any of the extras, whichever model you choose.

Don’t Wait: TECNO Double 11 Ends on 21 November

With the campaign running only until 21 November, the window is limited. If an upgrade has been on your list for a while, TECNO Double 11’s “Buy Now, Get More” offer gives you a good reason to stop waiting.