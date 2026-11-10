Police to conduct polygraph test on accused in Rabia Ahsan murder case

RAWALPINDI – New revelations are emerging with every passing moment in the investigation into the murder of anchorperson Rabia Ahsan.

Police have decided to conduct a polygraph test on the suspect, whose statements have kept changing during interrogation.

According to police, the test of the accused, Ahsan Tahir, will be carried out in Lahore tomorrow in an attempt to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The report is expected on Saturday. Police will also produce the suspect in court and seek further physical remand.

Police sources said initial investigations revealed that on Sunday, the couple was taking out winter clothes for children and adults from a wardrobe when a pistol was found inside. After picking it up, a shot went off suddenly, hitting Rabia Ahsan below the neck and exiting through the back of her body.

The preliminary post-mortem found no signs of torture on the victim’s body. Samples taken from different parts of the body have been sent to a Lahore laboratory, and the pistol recovered from the suspect, along with the bullet casing, has also been sent for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, police sent home a 15-year-old domestic worker, who had been hired two weeks earlier, after initial questioning. The investigation team will revisit the crime scene today. So far, no evidence of an honour killing has been found.