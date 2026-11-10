Sleep champion: Indian woman wins over Rs2.8m in nationwide sleeping contest

A woman in India who kept up a consistent sleep routine for two months in a unique contest has won a prize worth more than Rs2.8 million (Pakistani rupees). Jenia Chatterjee, the winner, was awarded cash along with a ticket for a holiday trip.

According to Indian media, a household products company organised the two-month contest, which drew applications from more than 200,000 people across the country. After several rounds and interviews, only 10 candidates were selected for the final competition.

Participants had to maintain a regular sleep schedule and take part in fun activities held every week. Their daily performance was reviewed, and they were scored and ranked on that basis.

To keep the contest entertaining, participants were also given unusual tasks. These included recreating famous movie scenes in a sleeping style, tracking their sleep habits for a week, and using the words “blanket” or “pillow” ten times in normal conversation without anyone noticing. The best performer each week received the title of “Sleeper of the Week.”

In the final stage, the candidates faced two major challenges. In the last round, each participant spent a night in an environment set up to their own preferences, and the final winner was chosen based on their sleep scores.

Chatterjee outdid the rest to earn the title of India’s Sleep Champion. She received 963,400 Indian rupees in cash, which is more than Rs2.8 million in Pakistani currency, plus the trip ticket from the company.

According to the report, the contest was first launched in 2019. Over its first four seasons it received more than a million applications, and 65 participants have so far been given prizes of 100,000 rupees each.