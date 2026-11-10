Jumada al-Thani moon not sighted in Pakistan; month to begin on November 12

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the moon for Jumada al-Thani was not sighted, so the first of Jumada al-Thani will fall on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad told the media that a meeting was held to sight the moon, along with meetings of the zonal committees across the country.

He said representatives of the Meteorological Department, SUPARCO and the Ministry of Science and Technology also took part.

Maulana Azad said the sky was cloudy over most parts of the country, and no testimony of a moon sighting was received from any part of Pakistan.