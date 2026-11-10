Pakistan beat Nepal by 101 runs to stay unbeaten in Under-19 Asia Cup

Pakistan secured their third consecutive win in the Under-19 Asia Cup, defeating Nepal by 101 runs and finishing the group stage unbeaten.

In the tournament being played in Oman, Pakistan batted first and scored 275 for 7 in their 50 overs. Ahmad Hussain top-scored with 89 and captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 74, while Hasnain Abbas made 25 and Jahangir Bilal 22.

Chasing 276, Nepal were bowled out for 174, handing Pakistan victory by 101 runs.

With the ball, Ahmad Hussain starred with four wickets, while Muhammad Siyam and Muhammad Huzaifa took two each.

The win keeps Pakistan’s perfect record intact, with three straight victories in the group stage.