Sri Lanka 114/3 against Pakistan’s 434/9 declared as bad light ends day two

RAWALPINDI – The second day’s play in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was also brought to an early close because of poor light. At stumps, Sri Lanka had scored 114 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Kamindu Mendis (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22) are at the crease. Dinesh Chandimal was dismissed for one, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara fell without scoring.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 434 for 9, with Saud Shakeel the standout performer on 93.

On the second day, Shakeel was dismissed for 93 shortly after the lunch break. Irfan Minhas made 52 and Ghazi Ghori scored 48. After Raza Ullah was dismissed for 10, captain Babar Azam declared the innings.

Debutant Tayyab Arif contributed 57, while Muhammad Taha made 51 and Babar Azam 50. Azan Awais scored 30 and Salman Ali Agha made 16.

For Sri Lanka, Fernando and Madushanda took three wickets apiece, while Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal took one each.

Day One

On the first day of the opening Test, Pakistan finished at 281 for 5. Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 and Ghazi Ghori on 7 at stumps.

Tayyab Arif and Muhammad Taha also scored half-centuries, getting out for 57 and 51 respectively, while captain Babar Azam made 50 and Azan Awais 30. Salman Ali Agha returned to the pavilion after scoring 16.

Bad light forced an early end to play on day one, with only 67.2 overs bowled in total.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field first in the Rawalpindi Test.