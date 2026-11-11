Imran Khan undergoes medical examination, eye treatment at PIMS

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan underwent a medical examination and follow-up eye treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after being transferred from Adiala Jail late at night.

According to a statement issued by the PIMS administration, doctors conducted a general medical assessment and examined his eyes.

His vital signs were found to be within normal limits, while his overall physical condition was described as satisfactory and stable.

The hospital statement said an ophthalmologist recommended an anti-VEGF injection for Imran Khan’s eye treatment. The procedure was carried out by the hospital’s ophthalmology team.

Jail sources confirmed that Imran Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail after the medical examination and treatment.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court has directed authorities to facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and PTI lawyers Latif Khosa and Salman Safdar.

Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued the direction while hearing appeals challenging the sentences awarded to Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case.

During the hearing, the court indicated that a meeting could be arranged if the lawyers assured it that arguments would begin at the next hearing.

When Salman Safdar requested another meeting with Imran Khan, the chief justice observed that meetings were already being facilitated under the law.

Following the court’s direction, Islamabad Advocate General Naveed Malik and the lawyers reportedly finalised arrangements for the meeting.

Reports said Latif Khosa and Salman Safdar are scheduled to meet Imran Khan at 3pm the following day, with the Islamabad Advocate General responsible for facilitating the meeting under the court’s order.