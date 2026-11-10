Pakistan’s Nuclear Power Sector marks another Milestone with 1,200MW Chashma-5 Project

MIANWALI – Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) successfully completed the dome installation at the Chashma-5 (C-5) Nuclear Power Plant, marking a significant construction milestone for the 1,200-megawatt project.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), attended the high-profile ceremony in Mianwali on Tuesday, alongside senior Chinese officials and representatives of various organisations.

The development marks an important breakthrough in the construction of Pakistan’s latest nuclear power facility, which is expected to begin generating electricity in September 2030. The achievement has added significance because the critical construction milestone was completed well ahead of schedule, reflecting the joint efforts of Pakistani and Chinese engineers, technicians and workers involved in the project.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the accomplishment as a major success for Pakistan’s nuclear energy sector and praised the dedication of the teams responsible for bringing the project to this stage. Sharif said the Chashma-5 plant represents Pakistan’s determination to expand clean and emissions-free electricity generation while building a more sustainable energy future.

The prime minister also highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation between Pakistan and China, describing the successful completion of the construction milestone as another demonstration of the two countries’ enduring partnership.

He praised the Chinese partners for their contribution to the project and said the occasion reaffirmed the commitment of Islamabad and Beijing to deepening their all-weather friendship.

During the ceremony, the PAEC chairman presented key figures highlighting the growing importance of nuclear energy in Pakistan’s electricity generation system. He revealed that the country’s nuclear power plants are currently producing 3,530 megawatts of electricity, making a substantial contribution to the national power supply.

The chairman said nuclear electricity generation is helping Pakistan avoid approximately 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, underscoring its importance as a reliable source of low-carbon energy. He also shared figures demonstrating the contribution of nuclear power compared with its relatively limited share of the country’s installed generation capacity.

Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Mianwali, is designed to provide an additional 1,200 megawatts of generation capacity once completed. The facility is expected to become operational in September 2030, expanding Pakistan’s nuclear electricity generation capabilities.

The successful placement of the plant’s dome represents a crucial stage in the construction process and signals progress towards the project’s scheduled completion. The milestone also demonstrates continued technical cooperation between Pakistan and China, whose engineers and construction teams have worked together to advance the project.