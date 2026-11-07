Gold Price in Pakistan stays at Rs429,136 Per Tola amid Market Correction

LAHORE – No change in Gold prices in Pakistan on last day of the week as the domestic bullion market witnessed multiple ups and downs in recent weeks.

On November 7, the 24-karat gold remained priced at Rs429,136 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood unchanged at Rs367,914. The market had recorded a notable correction on Friday, when gold shed Rs6,500 per tola, bringing its price down from Rs435,636 to Rs429,136.

The global bullion market also experienced stable trading conditions, with the international price of gold holding at $4,066 per ounce.

Movements in global gold prices remain an important factor in determining domestic rates, alongside fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. While gold remained stable, silver recorded a modest reduction in the local market. The price of silver fell by Rs10 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs5,668, compared with the previous level of Rs5,678.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore