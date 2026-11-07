Pti Leader Sanam Javed Seeks Divorce From Husband

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated leader and social media activist Sanam Javed Khan has decided to end her marriage, approaching family court in Lahore to seek khula from her husband.

Sanam Javed continues to face legal challenges linked to the May 9 incidents, with the PTI activist reportedly remaining behind bars at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. Her legal counsel, Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, formally confirmed the filing of the petition while making a strong appeal for privacy amid growing public interest in the politician’s personal life.

Sanam initiated legal proceedings for dissolution of her marriage through Khula, that allows a woman to seek the termination of her marriage through a family court. Barrister Khadija Siddiqi confirmed the development in a statement published on social media platform X, stating that the petition had been submitted to the relevant family court in Lahore.

The reasons behind Sanam Javed’s decision have not been publicly disclosed, and her legal team has urged the public not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the marriage.

Barrister Khadija Siddiqi appealed to journalists, television channels, digital media organisations and social media users to exercise restraint while reporting on the matter. She stressed that the decision concerns Sanam Javed’s private and family life and should not become the subject of unverified allegations or intrusive public commentary.

Her statement called on media professionals and online commentators to avoid circulating unconfirmed claims or making personal judgments that could compromise her client’s privacy. The lawyer maintained that the family’s personal circumstances deserve sensitivity and respect, regardless of Sanam Javed’s political prominence.

Lahore family court has reportedly issued preliminary notices and initiated the legal process for summoning the concerned parties to the next hearing. The proceedings will now move forward under the applicable family laws, with the court expected to consider the petition and complete the required legal formalities.

Sanam Javed faced arrests, detention and legal proceedings in multiple cases, placing her at the centre of several high-profile political and judicial developments. She is detained at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.