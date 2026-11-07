Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir among Four Players added to Pakistan’s Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan made major changes to their Test squad just days before 2-match home series against Sri Lanka, bringing in four players, including three uncapped youngsters, while dropping two cricketers from the lineup.

The latest selection changes come ahead of the opening Test, scheduled to begin on November 9 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as Pakistan prepare for an important challenge in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal has returned to the squad, while rising talents Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan and Muhammad Tayyab Arif have secured their maiden call-ups to the national Test side. Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal have been excluded from the squad in fresh reshuffle.

The selection of Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan and Muhammad Tayyab Arif brings opportunity for emerging domestic talent to establish themselves at the international level. All three players were part of the Patrons’ squad that faced Sri Lanka in a practice match ahead of the Test series. Their inclusion suggests that the selectors are looking to strengthen the squad by providing opportunities to promising young performers.

Aamir Jamal’s return is another important development, offering Pakistan an experienced pace-bowling all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Jamal recently impressed in the President’s Trophy Grade-I final, claiming seven wickets for just 32 runs and scoring a valuable 55 runs.

Tayyab Arif has been in impressive form in domestic cricket, accumulating 727 runs in seven first-class matches, including three centuries. Saqib Khan also made his mark with 47 wickets in nine matches during Karachi Blues’ successful Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign.

Young fast bowler Ali Shabbir, 19, has emerged as another exciting prospect, taking 22 wickets in eight first-class appearances. He also impressed against Sri Lanka in the recent practice match, claiming three wickets. These performances have placed the newcomers in contention for international debuts as Pakistan prepare to face Sri Lanka on home soil.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026 Schedule

Match Dates Venue First Test November 9–13, 2026 Rawalpindi Stadium Second Test November 17–21, 2026 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27, making the series important for the two teams as they seek to improve their positions in the championship standings.

Pakistan’s Updated 16-Member Test Squad

Captain: Babar Azam

The squad includes Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

New additions: Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan and Muhammad Tayyab Arif.

Players dropped: Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal.

The inclusion of fresh faces alongside experienced players could provide Pakistan with greater flexibility in both batting and bowling departments. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be aiming to challenge the hosts in familiar subcontinental conditions, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two teams.