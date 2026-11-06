‘Will respond soon’: Chaudhry Salik Hussain confirms receiving legal notice over corruption claims

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has confirmed receiving a legal notice from the Punjab government over his allegations of corruption in the province, saying he will respond to it soon.

In a post on X, Salik said he would submit his response shortly, stressing that transparency should not be confined to closed-door discussions.

“Transparency should not happen behind closed doors,” the federal minister said, signalling that he intends to stand by his earlier remarks about corruption in Punjab.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House, Salik confirmed that he had received the legal notice from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government and said he would respond through the courts.

Legal notice duly received.

A reply will be filed soon. Transparency is never meant to exist behind closed doors. — Salik Hussain (@ChSalikHussain) November 6, 2026

He maintained that he stood by his allegations concerning corruption in Punjab, adding that he would submit a comprehensive and forceful reply to the notice.

DC Gujrat appointment

Addressing the controversy surrounding the appointment of the deputy commissioner of Gujrat, Salik dismissed the allegations against him as fabricated.

The federal minister had previously been accused of seeking a particular officer’s appointment. However, he rejected the claim, maintaining that the officer concerned had already been posted.

He also clarified that his comments about corruption in Punjab represented his personal views.

The legal notice follows Maryam Nawaz’s warning that she would pursue legal action against Salik unless he provided evidence to substantiate his allegations against her administration.

The Punjab chief minister had challenged the federal minister to prove his claims, arguing that accusations against the provincial government should be supported by evidence.

Shafay Hussain’s clarification

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain issued a clarification following his younger brother’s remarks, saying Salik had not specifically named the Punjab government.

Shafay said his brother’s reference was to corruption within the system rather than the provincial government itself.

He added that Salik might possess information about certain matters that he himself was unaware of. “I have never distanced myself from my younger brother, nor will I ever do so,” Shafay said.

The development comes amid speculation over the political implications of the dispute, with Salik also ruling out the possibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaving the government. He said that, for now, the priority was to respond to the legal notice, indicating that the party’s position on the matter would remain unchanged.