Iraq refuses to let the US use its territory for attacks on Iran

Iraq has refused to allow the United States to use its territory for attacks on Iran.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi told US President Trump in a phone call that Iraqi soil must not be used as a base for attacks on neighbouring countries.

Iraq’s foreign minister said Iraq is not ready for war, and that attacks on Iran could be “catastrophic” for Iraq.

Earlier, Iran threatened to extend the scope of its strikes to Europe in response to fresh US and Israeli attacks.

Iranian parliamentarian Hossein Ali Haji Deligani said that if new attacks take place, Iran could use missiles capable of reaching Europe.

Former Iranian foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati said the world must understand that Iran is an important country in the region and cannot be ignored. He said the countries of the region must choose between “collective security” and “collective insecurity,” adding that current global circumstances have shown that regional security is not an individual matter: either everyone will be secure, or no one will be.