Trump weighs Removing Defense Secretary Hegseth after Republican Election Defeat

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is reconsidering future of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after Republican Party’s major defeat in 2026 midterm elections, as growing criticism of the Iran war threatens to trigger shake-up at Pentagon.

Trump privately discussed Hegseth’s future with close advisers, raising questions about whether the defense secretary should continue leading the Pentagon after the Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress. The discussions reportedly took place during private meetings and telephone conversations in the aftermath of midterm elections, which delivered significant victories to Democrats and increased political pressure on the Trump administration.

Trump has not made a final decision on Hegseth’s removal, and no official announcement regarding a replacement has been issued.

According to reported account, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have also come under scrutiny. Both officers have played important roles in providing military advice and overseeing aspects of US operations connected to the conflict with Iran.

Some administration aides reportedly believe that the political consequences of the war have contributed to Republican electoral losses, raising questions about the advice provided by senior defense officials. There has been no confirmed decision to dismiss either military commander.

The reported internal discussions come amid wider concerns over the political and economic consequences of the conflict, which featured prominently in the midterm election campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly surfaced as a potential replacement for Hegseth should Trump decide to change the Pentagon’s leadership. According to a source cited in the report, DeSantis’ name is being discussed as an alternative capable of taking over the Defense Department.

Supporters of the proposal believe the Florida governor could potentially secure Senate confirmation during the remaining weeks of the outgoing Congress. Under suggested arrangement, DeSantis could assume the position after completing his gubernatorial term in January 2027.

Vice President JD Vance publicly attributed the Republican Party’s midterm election losses to the war with Iran. Vance argued that the conflict had become a major political liability for the administration. In a lengthy statement posted on X on Wednesday morning, the vice president acknowledged the war’s impact on the election outcome.

Iran conflict becomes major issue for the Trump administration, with concerns over military operations, economic uncertainty and the cost of living influencing the wider political debate. While Trump has publicly pointed to problems with Republican candidates and voter turnout, Vance’s comments placed responsibility more directly on the war.