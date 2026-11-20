RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the security forces, in close coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), to decisively eliminate the menace of terrorism and preserve the hard-earned peace and stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Field Marshal expressed the resolve during his visit to to Miran Shah in North Waziristan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon arrival Field Marshal Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of the Shuhada of the Pakistan Army.

During the visit, CDF Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures being undertaken to consolidate the gains achieved through sustained counter terrorism efforts and ensure lasting peace and stability in the area.

The Field Marshal also interacted with officers and troops and appreciated their high level of preparedness, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the defence and security of the motherland.

While appreciating the brave police forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, COAS & CDF described the KP Police as a brave frontline force and expressed pride in their resilience and sacrifices against terrorism and Fitna al Khwarij.

Upon arrival, COAS & CDF was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.