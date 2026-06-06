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Karachi man kills 58-year-old wife for refusing to have sex

By Our Correspondent
10:42 am | Jun 6, 2026
Karachi Man Kills 58 Year Old Wife For Refusing To Have Sex

KARACHI – A case of alleged domestic violence has emerged from Karachi, where a 64-year-old man has allegedly killed his 58-year-old wife for refusing to have sex, according to reports circulating on social media.

Social media claims suggest that the man surrendered before police after the incident and later accompanied officers to his residence, where the body of his wife was reportedly found.

A video widely shared online appears to show the elderly man appearing before police and admitting to the killing his wife.

Jowever, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.
Authorities have not yet issued a detailed official statement confirming the circumstances of the incident.

Independent verification of the claims circulating on social media is still pending, and further investigation is expected to establish the facts of the case.

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