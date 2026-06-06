Karachi man kills 58-year-old wife for refusing to have sex

KARACHI – A case of alleged domestic violence has emerged from Karachi, where a 64-year-old man has allegedly killed his 58-year-old wife for refusing to have sex, according to reports circulating on social media.

Social media claims suggest that the man surrendered before police after the incident and later accompanied officers to his residence, where the body of his wife was reportedly found.

اس جاہل نے اپنی بیوی کو ہمبستری سے انکار پر مارنے کے بعد پولیس کے سامنے پیش ہوا اور اب پولیس اہلکاروں کو اپنے گھر لے کر آیا جہاں بیوی کی لاش پڑی ہوئی تھی pic.twitter.com/Norswc00Mz — بانکے میاں (@bankay_mian62) June 5, 2026

A video widely shared online appears to show the elderly man appearing before police and admitting to the killing his wife.

🔞آٹھارہ سال سےکم عمرافرادنہ دیکھیں🔞 کراچی:یہ 64سالہ درندہ ہےجس نےجنسی خواہش پوری نہ کرنےپر58سالہ بیوی کولوہےکےراڈمارمارکرقتل کردیا😡 اسکابھی #CCD طرزپرپہلےگھوڑاپھرفل فرائی کریں❗ pic.twitter.com/vM1I6iGSEm — Ali Imran Abbasi (@aliimranabbasi) June 5, 2026

Jowever, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed official statement confirming the circumstances of the incident.

Independent verification of the claims circulating on social media is still pending, and further investigation is expected to establish the facts of the case.