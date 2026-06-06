Lahore weather today: Temperatures expected to reach 42°C

LAHORE – A spell of hot and dry weather has started across Lahore and other parts of Punjab, with the sun intensifying its heat since morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore is currently recording a temperature of around 32°C, with a minimum of 26°C. The maximum temperature is expected to rise up to 41°C during the day.

Experts said that heat intensity will continue to increase, not only during the day but also at night, as the minimum temperature may rise from 26°C to 28°C, making humidity and discomfort more noticeable.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are likely to gradually increase over the next one to two days, with the mercury expected to reach 42°C tomorrow.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, drink plenty of water, and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.