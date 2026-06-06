Falak Shabir urges CM Maryam to act against wearing short dresses in public places

LAHORE – Pakistani singer Falak Shabir has urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to consider introducing regulations against wearing short dresses in public places.

In a social media story, the singer praised the Punjab government’s decision to impose a ban on vaping in the province, calling it a positive step.

He further wrote that while the move is commendable, he would like to humbly request the chief minister, as a father of two daughters, to consider introducing laws related to dressing in public spaces such as markets, roads, and other public areas.

He suggested that without such measures, cultural values could be negatively affected.

Falak Shabir’s remarks were shared on his Instagram story and later circulated on social media.