ISPR exposes India’s attempt to distort facts through highly dramatized documentary on ‘Operation Sindoor’

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has slammed a documentary produced by Indian creators using a cinematic, Bollywood-style reconstruction of Operation Sindoor, accusing it of distorting established facts and attempting to portray India’s military setback as a success, despite Pakistan’s armed forces thwarting the Indian aggression last year.

In a statement, ISPR said: “More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues”.

To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate account of so-called Operation Sindoor, packaged as a documentary featuring senior political and military leadership of India, it added.

“For its lack of nuance and seriousness, the documentary can be characterised as a tragedy and a comedy at the same time. Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome.”

Tellingly, the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, exposing a belated attempt to manufacture a domestically palatable version of events.

The documentary attempts to establish a deliberate linkage between an address by the Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff on 16 April 2025 and the Pahalgam incident of 22 April 2025, conjuring a conspiracy theory out of nothing. More significantly, India subsequently claimed that the three alleged perpetrators of Pahalgam were identified and eliminated on 28 July 2025, 82 days after so called Operation Sindoor. Yet the documentary presents so called Operation Sindoor as the punishment for those responsible for Pahalgam. If the alleged perpetrators were eliminated on 28 July, India must explain, who it claims to have punished on 7 May 2025.

The claim of “100 percent mission success” is equally detached from operational record. During Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully thwarted Indian aggression and shot down 8 military aircraft. Pakistan subsequently conducted Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, employing Fatah precision-guided rockets & missiles, PAF precision munitions, long-range loitering munitions and precision artillery against 26 military targets, including facilities used to target Pakistani citizens, and entities involved in fomenting terrorism against Pakistan.

The documentary itself further undermines its claim of clear Indian dominance. Indian military leadership acknowledges extensive Pakistani missile, drone and air activity, sustained engagements along the Line of Control and the activation of Indian air-defence systems. Such admissions are difficult to reconcile with its repeated portrayal of Pakistan being decisively defeated.

The documentary’s account of the cessation of hostilities is no less revealing. Its own narration confirms that hostilities ended through communication between the two DGMOs and an agreed cessation of military action. This alone contradicts the attempt to portray Op Sindoor as a unilateral Indian military triumph. A cessation of hostilities, facilitated by US, cannot subsequently be repurposed as evidence of unconditional victory.

The documentary also contradicts itself on escalation dynamics. It repeatedly emphasises surprise, precision, deep strikes and escalation dominance, while simultaneously claiming that India deliberately limited the conflict and provided Pakistan an “exit window”. These competing claims expose the production as a carefully constructed domestic narrative rather than an objective military account.

India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour.

No amount of cinematic reconstruction can change the chronology, erase aircraft losses, conceal military casualties, alter the military engagements that actually took place or convert a battlefield defeat into a self-proclaimed victory.

Pakistan has no need to manufacture a narrative around Marka-e-Haq. The operational record, battlefield evidence, diplomatic exchanges and India’s own subsequent statements speak for themselves and are widely acknowledged by international community.

Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests. Any future military misadventure will be met with a firm, decisive and disproportionate response, after which no amount of cinematic perjury will be able to provide any face-saving to India.