Ayesha Baloch wins gold for Pakistan after beating Indian wrestler at Asian Games 2026

COLOMBO – Pakistan’s wrestler Ayesha Baloch has secured a gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after knocking out her Indian opponent in final bout held in Sri Lanka.

Throughout the tournament, Ayesha Baloch displayed outstanding technique, strong tactical skills, and remarkable confidence, dominating her Asian rivals and preventing them from mounting effective challenges.

In the final match, she maintained clear technical superiority, leaving her Indian opponent unable to counter her performance. Following her decisive victory, Ayesha Baloch performed a prostration of gratitude.

She later stood on the victory podium and proudly raised the green and white flag of Pakistan, earning admiration and bringing pride to the nation.

Her historic achievement has sparked celebrations across the country, with videos and images widely shared on social media and strong public appreciation being expressed.

The win is being seen as an inspiring milestone for young athletes, especially girls in Balochistan and across Pakistan, symbolizing determination, confidence, and hope.