Pakistan imports 50,000 tons of sugar from India, says minister

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has imported 50,000 tons of sugar from India, it has been revealed.

According to reports, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan presented details of sugar imports for the government’s first year in the National Assembly, disclosing the import of 50,000 tons from India.

He stated that from March 2024 to January 2025, a total of 3,140 metric tons of sugar was imported, costing over $3 million.

The minister further informed that sugar was imported from Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, the UAE, the US, the UK, Denmark, China, France, Switzerland, and South Korea, in addition to India.