Sindh govt announces Rs25,000 scholarship: Check eligibility

Sindh Government Announces Rs25,000 Scholarship

In a significant step toward promoting education, the Sindh government has announced a scholarship program aimed at supporting students from minority communities across the province.

The Department of Minority Affairs Sindh has outlined the eligibility criteria for the scholarships, stating that students who passed their exams last year with a minimum of 50% marks can apply. Additionally, the applicants’ parents must have a monthly income of no more than Rs35,000 to qualify. Each selected student will receive a financial grant of Rs25,000.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to educational inclusivity, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students from continuing their studies.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government recently launched Pakistan’s first-ever educational program for the children of convicted prisoners. The initiative, executed by the Education Department in collaboration with the Sindh Prisons Department and Paigham-e-Pakistan, guarantees free education from primary school to university level for the children of more than 4,600 convicted inmates.

Sindh’s Minister for Education and Mines & Minerals Development, Sardar Ali Shah, and Minister for Prisons, Hasan Ali Zardari, attended the program’s launch. Speaking at the ceremony, Sardar Ali Shah emphasized that the state must act as a guardian, ensuring the rights and future of children who have committed no crime.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

